Florida AG subpoenas Deegan, City of Jacksonville over employee’s controversial livestream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued a subpoena to the City of Jacksonville and Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration. The legal request seeks all communications from the city’s Hispanic Outreach Coordinator following a controversial livestream regarding local immigration operations.

The subpoena follows an incident involving Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Yanira Cardona, who was placed on leave last month. Cardona allegedly posted a social media livestream warning residents about the locations of immigration operations and encouraging people to stay home to avoid law enforcement.

The subpoena requests all texts, emails and phone calls made by Cardona, the city’s Hispanic Outreach Coordinator. Investigators are looking for specific keywords, including the names and vehicle descriptions of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The request also seeks slideshows and references to methods used to evade law enforcement. The attorney general is also seeking records involving Jennifer Cruz, a woman accused of assaulting law enforcement agents during immigration operations in Jacksonville last month.

Cruz was arrested in January during the same period the outreach coordinator’s livestream was posted. Uthmeier suggested the investigation could reveal violations of state or federal law if Cardona collaborated with other individuals or groups to help immigrants evade authorities.

Uthmeier noted that local officials have a legal duty to assist the federal government under a state law passed in February 2025.

