Florida approves conservation of more than 1500 acres of land in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron Desantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the protection of 34,595 acres of conservation lands Wednesday.

The preservation of these lands was largely possible through the Florida Forever Program. That includes a local parcel in Putnam County.

1,541 acres were acquired within the Etoniah-Cross Florida Greenway Florida Forever Project.

It will connect the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway with other conservation lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. The state says it will also protect key surface water and aquifer recharge areas that flow into the Ocklawaha and St. Johns Rivers.

This land is home to several threatened and endangered species, including Florida black bears, gopher tortoises, sandhill cranes and swallow-tailed kites.

“The natural beauty of Florida enriches the lives of all who call it home, and I thank Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet for their leadership in protecting our state’s environment for future generations,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert.

Read: Conservationists obtain coastal land in Crescent Beach, preserve the habitat forever

Other land acquisitions announced today are listed below:

21,625 acres within the Waccasassa Watershed Florida Forever Project in Levy County

7,548 acre conservation easement within the Ranch Reserve Forest Florida Forever Project in Osceola County

A combined 3,881-acres within the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor in Collier and Hendry counties

Two of these properties are within the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor, reinforcing critical Everglades and Florida panther habitat.

Related: The endangered Florida panther faces the dual threats of urban sprawl and increased traffic

“Conservation Florida thanks Governor DeSantis, the Cabinet, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Environmental Protection for continuing to advance critical land acquisitions to protect the Florida Wildlife Corridor and both our wild and agricultural landscapes,” said Traci Deen, President and CEO of Conservation Florida. “The approval of these land deals supports endangered wildlife, safeguards vital water resources, and helps preserve Florida’s rich agricultural heritage, all while strengthening local rural economies and conserving green spaces. Today marks another major win for land conservation and protecting the places that keep Florida wild.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.