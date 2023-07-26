Florida approves conservative group PragerU’s content for classroom use

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In a move that has ignited controversy and raised concerns over its impact on education, PragerU, a conservative nonprofit known for downplaying systemic racism and promoting anti-immigrant theories, has been officially approved as an educational vendor in Florida, becoming the first state to grant such recognition.

Starting this fall, students throughout Florida will have the opportunity to watch these videos in their classrooms. This recognition is a significant milestone for the nonprofit organization.

PragerU (short for Prager University Foundation) made the announcement through a press release, indicating that the “PragerU Kids” program will be integrated into schools nationwide, addressing concerns expressed by teachers who are seeking “conservative lesson plans devoid of perceived radical political agendas.”

Despite the controversies surrounding PragerU’s views, the organization continues to garner significant online engagement.

Founded in 2009 by conservative radio host Dennis Prager, PragerU’s videos, ranging from critiques of mainstream media narratives to the promotion of Christian conservative values and capitalism, have collectively amassed over a billion views. The target audience is Generation Z.

With titles such as “The Myth of the Gender Wage Gap,” “Playing the Black Card” and “Blacks in Power Don’t Empower Blacks” and a roster of hosts that features right-wing personalities such as Ben Shapiro, Candice Owens, Jordan Peterson, and Charlie Kirk.

However, it’s important to note that PragerU is not an accredited academic institution and does not offer degrees.

The nonprofit claims to be partnering with numerous states to provide supplementary curriculum on subjects ranging from civics and history to entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

According to the press release, “In the past, teachers have been disciplined — even fired — for showing PragerU videos in their classrooms. Now, PragerU videos are not only being allowed in classrooms but superintendents and education commissioners are actively encouraging teachers to use PragerU’s content to educate their students.... PragerU supplemental curriculum offers an easy, cutting-edge way to teach core knowledge in subjects ranging from civics and history to entrepreneurship and financial literacy.”

Now, with official approval, superintendents and education commissioners are encouraging educators to use PragerU’s content as part of their teaching materials.

“PragerU Kids” is marketed as a means to combat what they call “leftist lies” that children might be exposed to. One particular advertisement depicts a child watching kids’ programming on a tablet and raising a question about racism in America, which the father is meant to address using PragerU Kids content with what they label as “accurate history.”

In response to queries regarding the approval, the Florida Department of Education emphasized that PragerU Kids aligns with the state’s revised civics and government standards and is considered on par with other supplemental materials available for district discretion.

This development coincides with Florida’s adoption of new academic standards for Black history classes, following the contentious Stop W.O.K.E. Act signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022. The legislation restricts teachings about systemic racism and forbids educators from suggesting that people are “privileged or oppressed” solely based on their race, national origin, or sex.

The approval of PragerU also raises concerns, given the group’s contentious content, and its potential influence on students’ education, particularly on sensitive topics such as slavery and racial narratives.

The Florida education department maintains that PragerU did not bid for inclusion in the 2022-23 social studies material, which includes the new Black history curriculum.

As of now, Governor DeSantis’ office has not released any official statements regarding the recent approval of PragerU as an educational vendor in Florida.

In 2022, Gov. DeSantis sat down with founder Dennis Prager on their youtube channel to take about where courage comes from.

The matter remains subject to ongoing debate and scrutiny, as educators, parents, and advocacy groups voice their perspectives on the potential implications of integrating PragerU’s content into the classroom environment.

