A Florida bill aims to end the requirement for vehicle registration decals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida drivers could soon see a change when it comes to vehicle registration stickers.

A new proposal would eliminate the need to make the trip to the DMV for that yellow decal.

State Representative Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, is sponsoring a bill that would remove the need to have a physical sticker.

He said the idea for the proposal was brought to him by the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector as a way to reduce burdens on drivers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It will obviously be a reduced cost in generating and producing the stickers, mailing the stickers, and replacing the stickers,” Rep. Fabricio said.

Fabricio said that law enforcement can verify registration electronically, making the sticker unnecessary.

“Most police officers that I’ve spoken with have told me that there is really no need to look at the sticker when license tags are run by the police officer, when they are stopping a vehicle,” Fabricio said.

He also said that this would help reduce fraud and theft of stolen decals.

It’s a measure that one local driver is on board with.

“There’s no need for the sticker, I believe,” Jacob Reed said.

But another driver Action News Jax talked with said he likes the way things currently are.

“It comes in the mail on time,” Craig James said. “It’s never delayed.”

Under the proposal, drivers would still be required to follow registration and renewal rules.

This proposal will be taken up during the 2026 legislative session.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.