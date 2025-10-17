Florida Department of Health in Duval County issues extended alert for algae toxins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County has extended a health alert for harmful blue-green algae toxins in the St. Johns River.

The public is advised to exercise caution in and around the St. Johns River near Mandarin Point due to the potential health risks posed by the algae toxins. Residents and visitors should avoid drinking, swimming, wading, or using personal watercraft in areas where a visible bloom is present.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, along with its partners, is responsible for collecting algae samples from reported bloom locations. These samples are analyzed in their laboratory, and the toxin results are made available on the Protecting Florida Together website or the DEP’s Algal Bloom Dashboard.

Residents are advised to wash their skin and clothing with soap and water if they come into contact with algae or discolored water that smells unpleasant. Additionally, pets and livestock should be kept away from affected waters, as they are not safe for animals.

While eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is considered safe, it is important to rinse the fish fillets with tap or bottled water, discard the guts, and cook the fish thoroughly. However, shellfish from waters with algae blooms should not be consumed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]