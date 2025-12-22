Florida Department of Health sees increase in RSV in Northeast Florida  

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is increasing in Northeast Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Latest data from the Florida Department of Health’s mapping shows an increase in RSV activity within Duval County and surrounding areas. While the virus is a seasonal staple, doctors say.

“Seeing peaks this time of year is not surprising, and then with the holidays, people are gathering,” Dr. Shalika Katugaha, System Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Baptist Health, said.

RSV is a respiratory virus that typically presents with mild, cold-like symptoms. However, for the community’s most vulnerable populations, young children and older adults, the virus can take a dangerous turn. Medical experts warn that in these high-risk groups, RSV is much more likely to evolve into severe conditions such as pneumonia.

The virus is notoriously easy to spread. “It’s transmitted through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and sometimes through contaminated surfaces,” Dr. Katugaha explained.

While a typical case can last up to 14 days, the progression of the illness is what parents and caregivers should watch closely. Dr. Katugaha noted that the illness usually begins with two to four days of fever and upper respiratory infection. From there, it can move into the lower respiratory tract.

“That means you see cough and sometimes, with babies, difficulty feeding and accessory muscle use,” she said, referring to the visible straining of the chest or neck muscles when a child is struggling to breathe.

With the peak months of November and December underway, healthcare providers are urging residents to take preventative action. While there is no specific “RSV shot” for everyone, Dr. Katugaha noted that staying current on other immunizations, such as flu and pertussis vaccines, helps support overall respiratory health.

To curb the spread, Dr. Katugaha recommends several measures: avoiding crowded environments where transmission is likely, maintaining strict hand hygiene, and practicing proper “cough etiquette” by covering the face when coughing or sneezing.

Health officials advise that anyone experiencing significant respiratory distress should seek medical help immediately.

