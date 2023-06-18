Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigating an officer-involved shooting in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla — Baker County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff, Scotty Rhoden has alerted the community of an officer-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called to begin the investigation of the shooting. The I-10 westbound off-ramp onto County Road 125 in Baker County is closed and will remain closed for a significant amount of time.

No deputies were injured during this incident.

Further information will be released by FDLE at their discretion as they are the agency responsible for the investigation.

