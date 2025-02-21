Florida Department of Transportation limiting bridge light displays to government holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a new policy change by the Florida Department of Transportation, FDOT-owned facilities will now be limited in the types of light displays they can schedule.

As of February 1st, special lighting of any of those facilities, including bridges, is reserved for government holidays.

According to FDOT, those approved holidays are:

New Year’s Day

Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Veteran’s Day

Thanksgiving Day

Friday after Thanksgiving

Christmas Day

The new default color scheme for FDOT-owned facilities and bridges is now red, white and blue.

FDOT says any alternative lighting combinations not related to government holidays will be decided by the Department.

This affects Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge, previously known to light up for all sorts of events, including Black History Month, St. Patrick’s Day, Women’s History Month, Jacksonville Jaguars games, and the DONNA breast cancer marathon.

JTA recently removed its list of approved themed light displays on the Acosta Bridge from its website. You can see the full document below:

Action News Jax has reached out to FDOT for a statement on why the change was made. We’re still waiting to hear back.

