Florida DOGE team will be in Jacksonville Aug. 7-8 to identify ‘opportunities for improvement’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Citing a 57 percent increase in property tax collections since 2020, the Florida DOGE team has announced it’s coming to town next week to start digging into the City of Jacksonville’s finances.

A letter from the state calls for the city to make available for next week’s on-site visit documents related to procurement and contracting, personnel compensation, property management, utilities, DEI, emissions or carbon reduction targets, grants, and financial management.

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia, DOGE Team Lead Eric Soskin, and the Governor’s Director of Policy and Budget Leda Kelly jointly wrote, “We are commissioning this review to better understand the spending being undertaken, and opportunities for improvement in Jacksonville.”

Earlier this year, the Jacksonville City Council approved a resolution calling for the state DOGE team to examine the city’s finances.

A local DOGE effort undertaken by the council claimed to have saved the city more than $25 million by identifying capital projects that were completed but had outstanding balances.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s office has contested the characterization of those findings as “savings.”

A spokesperson for Deegan’s office responded to the new State DOGE letter in an emailed statement saying in part: “The City of Jacksonville has been cooperating with Florida DOGE since their first request in March and will continue to do so. They will find that our city finances have been managed responsibly and prudently … We welcome any financial evaluation not driven by partisanship or political gamesmanship.”

According to the letter, municipalities could be fined if they fail to comply with the DOGE team’s requests.

