Florida gas prices jump 19 cents amid rising oil prices, hot weather

In Florida, the cost of gasoline has increased by 19 cents per gallon over the past week due to the increased number of drivers traveling during the summer season, combined with rising oil prices and the hot weather.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The AAA auto club on Monday reported that the mean cost of one gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has increased from $3.47 to $3.66 over the past week.

Pump prices hit an average of $3.67 a gallon Friday and Saturday, the highest price since late April.

“Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “The U.S. price of oil rose 15 percent through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline.”

Oil prices jumped $10 a barrel since the start of the month to just over $80 on Friday, according to AAA.

“According to our partners at the Oil Price Information Service, prices are being sent higher by strong economic data, which raises expectations for fuel demand,” AAA said in a news release. “Additionally, record-breaking heat has led to some refinery outages along the Gulf Coast, leading to reductions in fuel output.”

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded stood at $3.76 on Monday, up from $3.60 a week earlier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The regions of Southeast Florida and Southwest Florida had the highest fuel price averages, while the Panhandle had the lowest.

According to Patrick De Haan, who leads petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a fuel-savings app, the demand for fuel during summer might decrease in anticipation of students going back to school.

Florida gas price average 7/31/23 Gas price data provided by AAA

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.