Florida gas prices jump 20 cents in one week after Fourth of July travel demand

Motorists in Florida saw the average price of gasoline leap 20 cents in one week after demand during the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA.

The jump in prices snapped a 22-day streak of declines.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The AAA auto club said Monday that a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida cost $3.46, up from $3.27 a week earlier.

The average prices in West Palm Beach and Naples areas were comparatively higher, whereas the Panhandle region had the lowest prices.

“Last week’s jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon.”

The Energy Information Administration estimated gas demand increased by 3.1% last week while domestic gasoline stocks decreased slightly. The state’s average price remains below the year’s high of $3.72 a gallon in April.

While holiday demand affected prices at the pump in Florida, the national average held at $3.54 over the past week.

AAA presented the following recommendations on how to save on gas:

To minimize driving time, it’s advisable to bundle errands together.

compare gas prices in your local area before filling up your tank.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.

drive in a conservative manner to save fuel. Avoid harsh acceleration and speeding as they can decrease your fuel efficiency.

Gas prices for Jacksonville 6/10/23, according to AAA Information provided by AAA

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.