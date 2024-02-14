Florida, Georgia communities pay final respects as Army Sergeant killed in Jordan is returned home

WAYCROSS, Ga. — US Army Sergeant Kennedy Sanders has returned home to Waycross.

Hundreds of Floridians and Georgians lined the US 1 stretching from Jacksonville to Waycross Wednesday, as the funeral procession for a 24-year-old soldier brought her casket back to her hometown.

The funeral procession from Jacksonville marked the final stretch of a roughly 7,000-mile journey back home after Sanders and two other soldiers were killed by a drone attack launched by Iranian-backed militias while serving in Jordan last month.

Family, friends, and community members released balloons as the hearse reached its final destination at the Fluker Funeral Home.

The thundering engines of more than 100 motorcycles bid farewell to the soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice for her country.

“I’m just grateful for so many people showing them so much love,” said Yolando Rivers, Sanders’ family friend and former employer.

Rivers told Action News Jax Sanders lived her life with a dedication to serving others.

“Just think about even her working at the pharmacy. It wasn’t something that was on her goal list to do, but I needed somebody, so she was there for me,” said Rivers.

Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James knew Sanders from an early age and served as her family pastor.

“I loved her smile. She’s not only brawny, brainy, but beautiful,” said James.

James said the tragedy of Sanders’ loss has generated an incredible outpouring of support, respect, and unity.

Her sacrifice serves as a reminder to us all of the true cost of freedom and the courage of those willing to put their lives on the line to defend it.

“It’s connecting not only cities and counties but states and the nation,” said James.

The funeral service for Sanders is scheduled for 11:00 this Saturday at the Ware County Middle School Auditorium.

There will be another procession following the service which will end at Oakland Cemetery, where she’ll be laid to rest.

