A moment of silence in Waycross; fallen soldiers return home after deadly drone strike in Jordan

WAYCROSS, Ga. — On Friday, the City of Waycross held a moment of silence and remembrance for Sgt. Kennedy Sanders. She was one of the three United States troops killed in a drone attack while serving in Jordan. The United States has since retaliated.

Action News Jax was told more than likely, over 250 people gathered at a park in Waycross with a picture of her surrounded by American flags.

Sanders’ mother spoke on the phone and said she was filled with anxiety as it’s been a difficult time dealing with her loss.

“I just want people to remember Kennedy and smile the way that she always did,” Kennedy’s mother, Oneida Oliver-Sanders said.

On Friday night in downtown Waycross, a moment of silence and remembrance took place for the 24-year-old, killed in a drone strike while serving in Jordan.

“Her legacy and the love she showed in our community and our world,” Oilver-Sanders said.

The three fallen troops arrived at Dover Air Force Base today where President Biden and the First Lady paid their respects.

Representative Buddy Carter from the First Congressional District of Georgia was also there. Two of the troops were from his district.

“It was one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Rep. Carter said. “When we walked out on the tarmac and we saw the cargo plane with the nose up, with the troops behind three caskets, three boxes, covered and draped with an American flag... I think that’s a picture that will stay sketched in my mind forever.”

For Oliver-Sanders, she’ll always remember her daughter.

“She has made the ultimate sacrifice for her country and we will honor and recognize her as a hero.”

The mayor of Waycross said that Jun. 30 will be designated as Kennedy L. Sanders Day and on Feb. 20 they will hold a street renaming ceremony, officially changing the name of a section of Eads Street to Kennedy L. Sanders Way.

Rep. Carter said they will also be honoring each troop individually.

