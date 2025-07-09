Florida, Georgia patrol up for ‘Best Looking Cruiser’: Vote now

Time is almost up to vote for your favorite in this year’s American Association of State Troopers’ “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

Florida and Georgia are both in the running with some designs you likely won’t be seeing on the roadways.

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking to make it a three-peat with its black and tan Corvette, “dripping with Miami vibes.” The agency describes it as a "bold blend of modern muscle and pure precision” with presence that “isn’t just seen, it’s felt.”

Best Looking Cruiser 2025 submissions Best Looking Cruiser 2025 submission: Florida Highway Patrol

The Georgia State Patrol is looking for its own win.

“Our ride is sleek, bold, and unmistakably Georgia,” said GSP. Their submitted image was taken at the Jackson Street Bridge in Atlanta. “We’re not just showing off a patrol car, we’re representing the best of the best.”

Best Looking Cruiser 2025 submissions Best Looking Cruiser 2025 submission: Georgia State Patrol

As of July 7, Michigan had the lead, with Florida at #2.

The winner will be featured on the front of a 2026 calendar.

Place your vote here.

