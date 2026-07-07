Florida, Georgia state fairs nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best in the country

The Sunshine State and the Peach State are both in the running for the fairest fair in the land.

The Florida State Fair and the Georgia State Fair are in the running for Best State Fair in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Both fairs were selected to be among the 20 nominees by a panel of experts, who praised Florida and Georgia’s fair rides, food, and entertainment offerings.

Of note to USA TODAY was Florida’s deep-fried strawberry shortcake and Georgia’s stunt shows.

Florida’s fair is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa while the Georgia State Fair is at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.

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The next Florida State Fair is happening Feb. 4-15 and the next Georgia State Fair is Oct. 2-11.

Voting for Best State Fair is open from now until Monday, July 27 at noon. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, August 5.

To see all the nominees and vote once per day, click here.

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