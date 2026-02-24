Florida, Georgia wildlife agencies seek boater input to protect North Atlantic right whales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boaters and marine enthusiasts are being called upon by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division to participate in a crucial survey aimed at enhancing safety for both boaters and North Atlantic Right whales.

This brief 10-minute survey seeks to improve communications on the water, ensuring the well-being of all involved.

To take the survey, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]