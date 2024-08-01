Local

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Invest 97L

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at LaBelle Winery on January 17, 2024 in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who finished second behind frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump in this week's Iowa caucuses, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on January 23 before moving on to South Carolina on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday afternoon, declaring a state of emergency in 54 of the state’s 67 counties ahead of Invest 97L’s potential landfall.

Nine Northeast Florida counties are included in the order.

Here is the full list of counties included:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

The First Alert Weather Team is watching #Invest97L closely, as some development is likely this weekend.

Track/intensity is highly uncertain currently, but tropical rains are possible starting Sunday.

Click to read DeSantis’ full order.

