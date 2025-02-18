Florida governor appoints 2 people to JTA Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Max Glober and Donald “Donnie” Horner III to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority Board of Directors on Monday.

Glober is Vice President of Marketing at First Coast Energy, LLP.

Horner is Vice President of Investor Relations for Intrepid Capital Management.

These appointments come over a year late after DeSantis failed to replace termed-out board members.

Deborah Buckland, Ari Jolly, and G. Ray Driver were appointed to four-year terms in 2019. Their terms were set to expire in Sept. 2023.

Driver resigned in 2024 because of a car accident, but all three are currently listed on JTA’s website as board members.

Florida law says members remain on the board until a replacement is appointed.

DeSantis did not specify who the new appointments would be replacing.

The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

