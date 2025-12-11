Florida Highway Patrol responding to deadly crash on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County

The Florida Highway Patrol said it is responding to a fatal crash on Interstate 95 southbound in St. Johns County.

It’s happening near mile marker 314, which is just a few miles south of the State Road 16 exit.

FHP troopers were called to the scene around 9:56 a.m.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said in a social media post that when firefighters arrived, they found a box truck had gone off the road and into the woods.

FHP said the driver may have had a medical episode before the crash.

The driver was “heavily entrapped” in the truck and firefighters worked to free that person, but they were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

SJCFR said its Hazardous Materials Team is still on scene mitigating a diesel fuel leak.

Traffic is slow-moving in the area due to emergency vehicles in the area.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.