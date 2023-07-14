Florida lawmakers weigh in of tough week for DeSantis Presidential Campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis’ Presidential campaign had a tough week, hit with undesirable polls and the leak of a memo detailing the campaign’s efforts to reassure donors.

Starting Monday, DeSantis’ campaign was faced with a poll showing him 30 points down to former President Donald Trump in the Governor’s own home state of Florida.

The very next day, a national poll showed DeSantis down a staggering 39 points to the former President.

UCF political science professor Dr. Aubrey Jewett recommended the campaign not take those numbers lightly.

“Often if you’re ahead in the polls, you say you gotta run like you’re 20 points down. Right? Don’t take anything for granted. Well, in the DeSantis case they’re actually more than 20 points down,” said Jewett.

Confronted with findings on FOX News, DeSantis dismissed his standings in the polls as a media narrative.

“The media does not want me to be the nominee. I think that’s very, very clear. Why? Because they know I’ll beat Biden,” said DeSantis

But State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) argued the Governor is in denial.

“The DeSantis campaign is on life support,” said Eskamani.

She pointed to the confidential campaign memo published by NBC News Thursday, which laid out the campaign’s strategy moving forward in an effort to reassure donors.

“When you send them a warning memo, that is definitely a time to be incredibly nervous,” said Eskamani.

But State Representative Sam Garrison (R-Orange Park), who has endorsed DeSantis for President, argues it’s far too early to draw any conclusions.

But State Representative Sam Garrison (R-Orange Park), who has endorsed DeSantis for President, argues it’s far too early to draw any conclusions.

“We’re still in the first week of OTA’s,” said Garrison.

He noted the state of the Republican Presidential Primary race at this point in 2015.

“Jeb Bush was the runaway frontrunner for the Republican nomination,” said Garrison.

Jewett agreed it’s too soon to declare the race over, but he also agreed recent signs don’t bode well for DeSantis.

“They don’t have to be desperate, but there has to be some energy and enthusiasm and they have to really start moving forward because time is growing short,” said Jewett.

When DeSantis announced his bid for the Presidency in May, the Real Clear Politics polling average showed him down 34 points to Trump.

As of today, Trump’s lead sits at 32.4 points.

