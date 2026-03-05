Florida Lottery ticket worth more than $125K sold at Jacksonville store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Lottery ticket worth $125,212 was sold at a Jacksonville convenience store. The winner hit all five numbers in Wednesday’s Fantasy5 Evening Draw, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K, 1790 State Road 13, Jacksonville. The winning numbers were 6-9-10-16-27.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.