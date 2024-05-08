Florida named top state for higher education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has been named the top state for higher education by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth year in a row.

“Florida has remained number one by graduating students on time, providing students with the lowest cost for in-state tuition and fees, and offering higher education with little to no debt for students,” the State University System of Florida said in a news release Tuesday.

Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have prioritized higher education.

The State University System of Florida reports the state has invested record funding in higher education since Governor Desantis took office.

This past year, it received a $1 billion funding increase, according to the news release.

U.S. News & World Report also highlighted more of Florida’s higher education achievements:

Number one for tuition and fees

Number two for two-year college graduation rate

Number two for four-year college graduation rate

The state is number 26 for lower debt at graduation and number 25 for educational attainment.

Educational attainment is “the share of a state’s population with a college degree reflects how its citizens have pursued additional education as an investment in their potential future success,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

“Florida remains committed to providing an affordable, world-class higher education to ensure graduates receive a positive return on their investment,” the State University System of Florida said in the news release.

