Florida ranked No. 2 best place to live in America in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has been ranked the No. 2 best place to live in America in 2024, according to a new study.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday unveiled its 2024 “Best States to Live in” list, crowning the Sunshine State 2nd out of 50.

To determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

Here’s how Florida ranked in those metrics:

Affordability: 30

Economy: 11

Health & Education: 24

Quality of Life: 4

Safety: 10

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices, and job availability,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in the report. “Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy. If you have children, a robust education system is also key.”

Massachusetts came in ahead of Florida as the No. 1 state to live in. New Jersey, Utah, and New Hampshire rounded out the top five best states to live in for 2024.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Georgia ranked in the middle at No. 25.

Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas, Alaska, and Nevada ranked as the worst states to live. To see the full findings, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.