Florida reportedly using millions in opioid settlement money on anti-marijuana campaign targeting Amendment 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state records have revealed that the state has reportedly channeled millions of dollars from a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors into a campaign targeting the proposed Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) recently allocated nearly $4 million from the Florida opioid settlement trust fund to Strategic Digital Services, a Tallahassee-based marketing agency, for an educational campaign on the “dangers of marijuana, opioid, and drug use,” specifically directed at Floridian families and youth. You can view the purchase order information HERE.

Two ads were recently released as part of this effort to highlight the potential mental health risks of marijuana use in teens, including links to schizophrenia. One advertisement claims that modern marijuana is “engineered by corporations all for one purpose: to rewire the human mind.”

Below is one of the ads:

Research shows that marijuana can do real damage to the developing brains of young people — leading to higher risks of psychotic disorders, suicides, and learning loss. Protect your children from the risks of extensive marijuana use. pic.twitter.com/jc7gZM0ja8 — Florida Department of Children and Families (@MyFLFamilies) October 21, 2024

Although the ads do not mention the amendment by name, supporters of Amendment 3 argue they represent a deliberate effort by the administration to sway voters ahead of the November election.

READ: Former President Trump announces he will vote yes on Florida’s Amendment 3 on marijuana legalization

Funding Scrutiny from Amendment 3 Supporters:

The use of opioid settlement funds, intended to mitigate the opioid epidemic, is raising questions among Amendment 3 supporters who argue the campaign is cannibalizing public money for political ads.

The $4 million contract with Strategic Digital Services will be funded by Florida’s opioid settlement trust, established as part of a multi-billion dollar agreement to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in the opioid crisis.

Over the next 20 years, Florida is slated to receive $3 billion from a nationwide opioid settlement, with funds directed toward combating the opioid epidemic. State law mandates the trust fund’s use in combating the opioid crisis, though it also includes provisions for broader substance use disorders.

The ads’ focus on a marijuana-focused campaign —rather than opioids—has raised questions about the DeSantis administration’s allocation choices in the run-up to the election.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, joined a bipartisan group of Amendment 3 advocates at a press event Friday, where he criticized the administration for using funds to allegedly advance a political agenda. “Tax dollars should not go to fund propaganda, bottom line,” Gruters said.

The DCF has yet to clarify if both recent ads fall under the $4 million contract with Strategic Digital Services, though they appeared after the contract was enacted, suggesting that opioid settlement money may be funding the campaign.

Anti-Amendment Campaigns:

In recent weeks, Governor DeSantis has intensified his anti-amendment campaigns, utilizing state resources against ballot measures like Amendment 3 and Amendment 4, the proposed amendment aimed at enshrining abortion rights in Floria’s constitution.

READ: DeSantis escalates legal fight against Amendment 4 abortion ads, leveraging state resources in opposition

In numerous press conferences held across the state, the DeSantis administration warned of what he calls the “dangers” of legal marijuana, stating that he considers Amendment 3 as “more liberal” than laws in Colorado and California. At one press event, he invited a mother who lost her son to opioids to share how his struggle began with marijuana, which the administration described as a gateway to harder drugs.

Below is the referenced press event: (Note: The mother appears at the press conference starting at timestamp 37:30.)

Meanwhile, Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo have joined the anti-amendment efforts.

The First Lady has attended several events supported by law enforcement, where she has publicly opposed the amendment.

“This is not about freedom. This is about corporate greed,” First Lady Casey DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ladapo, previously criticized by federal agencies for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines, recently discussed the potential health risks of marijuana in a televised interview.

Upcoming Vote:

With early voting underway and a recent UNF poll showing 67% of people support Amendment 3, this election could represent a significant policy shift in Florida. While the DeSantis administration contends the measure risks public health, Amendment 3 advocates argue it would bring much-needed tax revenue to the state and regulate marijuana safely.

The final decision now rests with voters, who will cast their ballots on November 5. In Florida, each amendment requires a supermajority of 60% to pass, making your vote all the more critical in deciding the direction the state will go.

READ: What’s on Florida’s 2024 ballot?: A complete guide to the six proposed state amendments

Recreational marijuana opponents

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.