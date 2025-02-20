Florida Republicans sponsoring marijuana expansion bills, including home grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Republicans are going green… For marijuana.

Nearly 56 percent of Floridians said yes to legalizing recreational marijuana in the last election.

It wasn’t enough to pass, but it was apparently enough to send a message.

Bills filed by GOP lawmakers in both the state House and Senate would permit medical marijuana patients to grown their own plants at home.

It was a key piece missing in last year’s Amendment 3, which was repeatedly highlighted by opponents of the ballot measure.

“For so many of the patients that I work with, the idea of being able to cultivate at home or cultivate collaboratively or collectively, is the ability to control what goes into the plant and what comes out of the plant,” said Jodi James with the Florida Cannabis Action Network.

James noted the House bill goes even further, permitting recreational use.

It would allow adults 21 and up to purchase up to two ounces of flower and five grams of concentrate.

“We’re very excited about it and thrilled that the Republican leadership has heard us,” said James.

When it comes to the recreational market, the House bill also would move away from the vertical integration, or ‘seed to sale’ model currently in place for the medical marijuana industry in Florida.

Companies wanting to get into the recreational market would be able to choose a cultivator, processor, distributor or retailers license and cultivators could not hold any additional licenses.

James argued it would allow for more companies to enter the marketplace in specialized parts of the industry.

“It’s gonna be good for innovation. It’s gonna be good for entrepreneurialism and ultimately, it’s gonna be good for the consumer and prices and choices,” said James.

While Republicans are sponsoring the two measures it’s unclear how much support they have overall.

Short of the legislature acting, voters may get another chance to weigh in themselves, with a renewed push to get recreational on the ballot already underway for the 2026 election.

