Florida sets tourism record with 143.3 million visitors in 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida welcomed a record 143.3 million visitors in 2025. The state also saw its highest fourth quarter visitation on record with 33.5 million travelers during the final three months of the year.

Domestic travelers represented the vast majority of visitors, accounting for 91.5% of all travel to the state. Approximately 131.1 million Americans visited Florida during the year, cementing its status as the top domestic travel destination in the United States.

International travel also reached significant levels during the 2025 calendar year. Overseas visitation reached 9.3 million people, while Canadian travelers accounted for 2.9 million visitors. Canadian travel remained consistent with historical trends at approximately 2% of the total visitation for the year.

Gov. DeSantis emphasized the economic impact of the record numbers during the announcement. “Florida continues to set the standard as the top travel destination in the nation, welcoming millions of visitors while delivering real economic benefits for our residents,” DeSantis said. He attributed the success to investments in infrastructure, public safety, and environmental stewardship.

Bryan Griffin serves as the president and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism marketing agency. The organization remains focused on expanding international visitation through marketing efforts. “Florida’s tourism success is a result of the people and businesses in our state who offer the world’s greatest vacation experiences, attractions, lodging, and dining options,” Griffin said.

Secretary J. Alex Kelly of the Florida Department of Commerce noted that the visitation figures reflect investments made in local communities. “This new milestone is the direct result of strategic investments in our communities that promote job growth, bolster small businesses, and fortify infrastructure—cementing Florida’s place as a travel destination, both nationally and internationally,” Kelly said.

The state experienced growth from several key international markets throughout 2025. Strong increases were reported from Latin American countries, including Brazil and Argentina. Brazil has now become the second-largest international source of visitors to Florida. European markets, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, also showed increases.

Final visitation figures for 2025 are expected to be confirmed this spring as more data becomes available.

