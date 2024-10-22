Florida State College at Jacksonville reveals official name of new mascot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville just revealed the official name of its new manta ray mascot: Rayzor Ray.

The mascot selection was announced during FSCJ’s 2024 Commencement Ceremony on May 9. The costume was revealed on Sept. 17 in celebration of World Manta Day.

Since then, the college collected name nominations from students, faculty, staff, and the community.

According to a news release, when the nomination window closed, people voted on their favorite from the final six.

“The months-long selection, design, naming and unveiling process for our new mascot has generated much excitement, energy and engagement within the College and throughout our community,” said College President John Avendano, Ph.D., in the release. “We are so appreciative to all who participated in this exciting process and look forward to the momentum Rayzor will continue through public appearances both on and off campus.”

