The Florida Theatre announces four new shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre announced four new shows on Tuesday.

Kevin Hart: “Actiony My Age” Tour -- Dec. 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Matteo Lane -- Mar. 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. Lewis Black: “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road – The Final Tour” -- Mar. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. Mat Kearney: “Headlights Home Tour” -- May 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

You can find more information about the shows and buy tickets here.

