Florida Theatre named fifth most-attended small venue globally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre is celebrating a big win. According to Pollstar magazine, it’s the fifth most-attended theatre worldwide for venues with 2,000 seats or fewer.

Pollstar, a leading concert industry magazine, released its year-end numbers for 2025. While the Florida Theatre landed at #45 overall among all theatres, it soared to #5 in its class, with more than 184,000 tickets sold this year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Being ranked #45 overall is extraordinary, but standing at #5 among our peers shows the passion of our audiences and the strength of our programming,” Kevin Stone said, Interim President and VP of Programming.

Stone added that the 98-year-old theatre continues to play a key role in Jacksonville’s arts scene.

Other top theatres in this category included venues in Dublin, Mexico City, and Belgium. The Florida Theatre’s strong attendance proves that historic venues can still draw big crowds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.