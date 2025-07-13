Florida Troopers win ‘best looking cruiser’ in the U.S. for the third year straight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has won America’s Best Looking Cruiser contest for the third year in a row.

It’s the first time any state has pulled off a three-peat in the contest’s history.

This year’s winning photo shows FHP’s sleek black and tan Corvette cruiser in front of a Miami sunset, with the city skyline glowing in the background.

The national contest is run by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST). This year, 49 states competed.

FHP’s winning photo will be featured on the cover of the 2026 Best Looking Cruiser calendar, which raises money for scholarships for troopers’ children.

State leaders say the win reflects Florida’s pride and support for its law enforcement.

“This is a credit to our team, our mission, and the people of Florida,” Dave Kerner said, director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

FHP Colonel Gary Howze added, “This win is for everyone who voted and for the public we serve every day.”

Florida’s cruisers now hold the title, and the spotlight, for another year.

