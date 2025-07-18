Florida Virtual extends full-time school enrollment deadline to July 31

Florida Virtual Full Time Public Schools (FLVS Full Time) has extended its enrollment deadline for the 2025-26 school year to July 31.

FLVS Full Time is the state’s only fully virtual public school option, offering the structure of a traditional school calendar for online students in grades K-12.

The first day of school is set for August 18.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We believe that every student deserves access to high-quality, flexible education that meets their unique needs,” said Dr. Louis Algaze, president and CEO of Florida Virtual School.

FLVS Full Time students have the option of completing Advanced Placement, AICE, and Dual Enrollment classes virtually.

FLVS Full Time also provides services outside of academics, including extracurricular activities like field trips, regional meet-ups, and over 80 online clubs.

Families interested in enrolling can submit their applications online here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]