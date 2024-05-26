Florida Virtual High School celebrates graduation of 1,163 students

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Virtual High School (FVHS) celebrated the graduation of 1,163 students May 22, at the University of Central Florida’s Addition Financial Arena.

The ceremony, attended by thousands of peers, family members, and friends, highlighted the accomplishments of a class where more than half of the graduates earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher, surpassing the national average.

FVHS, a fully virtual public school serving students across Florida, saw its 2024 Class President, Jett James Pruitt, address his classmates in a live-streamed speech.

“Many of you in the audience today are world-class athletes, actors, dancers, singers, writers, builders, inventors, entrepreneurs, and volunteers, and others just needed to stay close to home for family, health, or academic reasons,” said Pruitt. “But together, our collective choice to attend virtual high school was a bold one — one that instilled immeasurable maturity, responsibility, and independent learning skills that will stay with us far into adulthood.”

FVHS Principal Suzanna Pacheco inspired graduates to embrace their futures with determination.

“As you stand on the threshold of a new beginning, remember that the paths ahead are vast and varied,” she said. “Each of you holds the key to unlocking your potential and shaping your future. Embrace the uncertainties with courage and determination, for it is through challenges that we discover our inner strength.”

Several awards and honors were presented to students for their academic achievements, leadership, and contributions to the school community. Highlights of the Class of 2024 include:

66 students in the National Honor Society

38 students completing over 250 hours of community service

20 students joining the military

17 students in the Spanish National Honor Society

Five students graduating with Associate in Arts (AA) or Associate in Sciences (AS) degrees through dual enrollment

The graduates will attend various colleges and universities this fall, including:

University of Florida

University of Central Florida

University of North Florida

Florida Institute of Technology

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Rollins College

Savannah College for Art and Design

Parsons School of Design

Wellesley College

Stony Brook University

Loyola University Chicago

Baylor University

“I am immensely proud of the graduating class of 2024. Their dedication, hard work, and achievements have enriched Florida Virtual High School and inspired us all,” said Dr. Louis Algaze, President and CEO of Florida Virtual School. “As they embark on their next journey, whether it’s college, military school, trade school, or entering the workforce, I extend my heartfelt wishes for their continued success and fulfillment.”

To learn more about FVHS, visit the school options page. Enrollment for the 2024-25 school year with FLVS Full Time Public School begins June 3, and families can also enroll now with FLVS Flex for individual courses.

