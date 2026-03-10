Florida woman identified as suspect accused of shooting up Rihanna’s home

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police took a woman into custody after she fired gunshots outside Rihanna‘s gated home, according to authorities and news reports on Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Arrested was Ivanna Ortiz, 35, of Florida.

She opened fire on the singer’s home with an AR-15 style assault rifle and drove away, police said. No injuries were reported.

Before the shooting, Ortiz shared bizarre posts on social media about several celebrities including Rihanna.

Police received a call about shots fired around 1:15 p.m. in the Beverly Hills area, Officer Charles Miller said Monday. Ortiz was later taken into custody and investigators recovered a weapon, according to a police statement and reports.

The suspect has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is in jail on $10 million bail. The district attorney had not yet announced charges.

In 2018, a man was accused of breaking into a different home of Rihanna’s in the Hollywood Hills and spending 12 hours there. The man pleaded no contest to felony counts of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in 2019. He was sentenced to probation.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.” She founded the makeup brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

LA Premiere of "Smurfs" FILE - Rihanna arrives at the premiere of "Smurfs" on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

