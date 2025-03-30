Florida’s Congressional District 6 Special Election: Voting locations, eligibility, and more

The Special Election for Congressional District 6 is right around the corner on Tuesday, April 1.

Action News Jax wants to help keep you informed on this upcoming election, so here is everything you will need to know.

The congressional seat was vacated in January after Representative Mike Waltz was chosen by the Trump Administration to serve as the U.S. National Security Advisor.

Voters will have the chance to pick between the following four candidates, or write in their own:

This election is open to all registered voters within the district, regardless of party affiliation. This includes voters in all of Putnam County, Flagler County, and parts of St. Johns County.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., below are all the locations broken down by each precinct, simply click on the links below:

If you are unsure about your voting precinct, click this link to access the Congressional District 6 Address Search Tool.

