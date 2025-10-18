Dream Finders Homes gives $6M to Bolles for new athletic center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dream Finders Homes is giving $6 million to The Bolles School to help build a new Athletic Performance Center at the school’s Upper School San Jose Campus.

The donation, led by Patrick Zalupski of Dream Finders Homes, will boost training, recovery, and learning spaces for Bolles athletes in every sport.

The new Dream Finders Homes Athletic Performance Center will feature modern strength and conditioning gear, sports science tech, and a special recovery room to help student-athletes grow and succeed.

“This amazing gift shows we’re working together to help our student-athletes be their best physically, mentally, and in school,” Bolles President and Head of School Tyler Hodges said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new center will have top-notch workout and recovery spaces, including a hydrotherapy room, a weight room with indoor turf, and a spot for nutrition.

There’s also going to be a covered outdoor turf field for practice.

Construction on the 12,000-square-foot facility is expected to start in 2026.

There will also be a 13,000-square-foot covered practice field. The whole project is expected to cost $12 million.

The new center will be open to all Bolles athletes, from middle school to upper school, and will also help coaches and visiting sports medicine experts.

The Bolles School thanked Patrick Zalupski and Dream Finders Homes for their big support, saying it will make a major difference for student-athletes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.