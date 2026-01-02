Florida’s new animal cruelty database draws criticism for limited information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major part of Florida’s new animal cruelty law is now in effect, but some animal advocates and dog owners said the new system falls short of expectations.

Known as Dexter’s Law, the legislation creates a statewide database of people convicted of animal abuse. The registry, which officially launched on January 1, is managed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. However, after reviewing the database, some residents say it lacks critical details that would make it truly useful.

Action News Jax accessed the FDLE website and found that the registry currently consists of a single downloadable Excel spreadsheet. The document lists 1,668 individuals convicted of animal abuse, but only includes first and last names.

Many dog owners said that the information is not enough.

“No, that needs some updating, like I should be able to type in their name, and just like any like Putnam jail log, I can type in somebody’s name. It pulls up their long. I should be able to do that with this,” said dog owner Sarah Otten.

After reviewing the database, several dog owners said they support the intent behind Dexter’s Law, but were surprised by how limited the registry is.

“Considering I can like go on Putnam jail and find people’s like crimes, you should be able to look on that and find the animal abusers and easily get all of their information,” Otten said.

Dexter’s Law is named after Dexter, a dog found decapitated in Pinellas County. The law strengthens penalties for severe animal abuse and requires the FDLE to publish a statewide registry of convicted animal abusers.

Supporters say the law was driven by a string of disturbing cases across Florida, including a pit bull found tied to a tree and shot, and a Great Dane that was abandoned and left to starve.

However, unlike Florida’s sex offender registry, the new animal cruelty database does not currently include details about the crimes, case numbers, or other identifying information data that is already public through court records.

Local animal shelter officials acknowledge the registry is still developing.

“But all I’ve seen is that that’s clickable is the spreadsheet that just has first and last names,” said Michael Bricker, Chief of Animal Care and Protective Services.

Despite its limitations, Bricker said the registry is a step in the right direction.

“So I do still think this is a good thing, but I think it’s the first step of hopefully many that makes it into something that is super easy and efficient and usable for Animal Control agencies all across Florida,” he said.

Otten echoed that sentiment.

“Everything about it beautiful, wonderful, I love it. Just the end result needs some workshop.”

Action News Jax reached out to the bill’s sponsor, State Senator Tom Leek, to ask whether the database would be reevaluated or if this was the intended design. No response was received before the story aired.

