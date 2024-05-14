Floridians expected to travel in record numbers for Memorial Day

Jacksonville, Fla. — AAA predicts that a record-setting number of Floridians will travel for Memorial Day weekend.

According to its latest study, more than 2.5 million Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more.

That is 126,500 more travelers than last year.

Nationally, AAA predicts the second-highest Memorial Day on record, with nearly 44 million Americans taking a holiday trip of 50 miles or more.

“Memorial Day will be the start to a very busy summer of travel,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “American travelers are forecast to surpass pre-pandemic levels, making this the busiest Memorial Day holiday weekend in nearly two decades. The main driver of the projection is strong consumer interest in traveling both domestically and abroad. Interest in traveling internationally is at the highest level in recent years.”

Most Floridians will drive to their holiday destination, according to AAA. But experts warn that it could cost more.

“Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump as the summer driving season ramps up,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The wildcard remains the cost of oil. And unlike last year, there are now two wars – in the Middle East and Ukraine – which have the ability to roil the oil market at any time.”

Meanwhile, airports are bracing for a spike in travelers. AAA predicts airports will be the most crowded they’ve been since 2005, with 3.51 million people traveling.

But that will cost you more, too. The average price for a round-trip domestic flight is $778.

The most popular domestic destination is Orlando.

The more popular international destination is Rome, Italy.

