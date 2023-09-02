Food desert; Neighbors where racially motivated mass shooting happened have one less shopping option

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been six days since a racist gunman shot and killed three innocent people at a Kings Road Dollar General. In addition to that tragic event, neighbors in the area now have one less place to shop for necessities.

The area is in the middle of a food desert and the Dollar General was one of only three options for residents to buy toiletries and basic food items in their neighborhood.

Dollar General plans to reopen a fully remodeled store in late September or early October. They will also donate $50,000 to local area food banks to help offset the current loss of access to resources.

A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said, “It wasn’t right for him to come all the way from Orange Park to kill someone.”

People in the New Town neighborhood are still very frustrated after last week’s racist killing of three innocent people. Because the store is being remodeled, neighbors will have to walk nearly a mile to shop at a local Family Dollar. Action News Jax did confirm that the store does have a security guard stationed inside.

“I just want to know where the love is at, where is the love? Nobody loves anybody anymore,” said another resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

Andre Haynes has lived in the New Town neighborhood for a few years and he said that the Dollar General has had its share of break-ins and other issues. He said active security could have been a deterrent.

“Nah, the need security, I go in there with my kids,” Haynes said. “They must have security, and we’ve been telling them that for years.”

When this Dollar General does re-open in a month or two, Haynes said 24/7 security is a must or he won’t be shopping there.

“My heart goes out to the families, but they need security, I mean real security, not fake security,” Haynes said. “That’s all I’m saying, they need security. They’re doing the remodeling, but that means security... I hope that’s what they mean.”

Dollar General is also offering counseling and financial support to the victims’ families. They have also pledged a total of more than $2.5 million to local organizations that are focused on healing the community after this tragic killing.

