‘Forced to resign:’ New details emerge over the resignation of St. Johns County fire chief

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — New details are emerging surrounding the resignation of former St. Johns County Fire Chief Scott Bullard.

In Bullard’s resignation letter obtained by Action News Jax, Bullard said he was “forced to resign” and that he had “done nothing to cause detriment to the fire department or the County, and having done nothing that could be perceived as immoral, unethical, or illegal.”

However, David Stevens, President of the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters acknowledged the union had at some point raised concerns about polyester uniforms that had been ordered under Bullard’s leadership.

“At one point we had safety concerns about uniforms. Those concerns were directed all the way to the top level. Interim County Administrator Joy Andrews, she has since handled that issue and there is no more safety concerns about our uniforms,” Stevens said. “The polyester was one of our concerns.”

“They could melt,” he added.

Additionally, Stevens noted the acting chief recently rescinded a directive related to time off, where firefighters would get leave without pay.

“We’re here to protect our people and make sure that labor laws are followed,” Stevens said.

Stevens emphasized, there’s no bad blood between the union and Bullard.

“We wish him the best moving forward,” Stevens said.

On Bullard’s resignation, St. Johns County Interim County Administrator Joy Andrews issued a statement laying out next steps.

“Through an national search, we are optimistic we will be able to bring on a top notch Fire Rescue leader who embraces the principle of servant leadership, who is not afraid of showing compassion and care for our team members, who recognizes collaboration and teamwork with other agencies or internal crew are vital to ensure effective emergency response, who is able to build positive relationships with the community we serve and foster trust through open communication,” Andrews said.

Stevens added the union is optimistic about the upcoming search for new leadership.

“Interim County Administrator Joy Andrews has laid out a plan to have a very inclusive search process, including not only us, but our firefighters, which we represent. That’s how we get buy-in, and we are really looking forward to it,” Stevens said.

Action new Jax reached out to Bullard about an interview Friday.

He said he needs to speak first with his attorneys over the weekend.

