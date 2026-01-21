Ford recalls some 119,000 vehicles due to fire risk, NHTSA says

Ford is recalling approximately 119,000 vehicles due to defects in their engine block heaters, increasing the risk of fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and our CBS news affiliate.

The recall affects several models, including the 2016-2018 Ford Focus, the 2019 and 2024 Ford Explorer, the 2013-2018 Ford Focus, the 2013-2019 Ford Escape and the 2015-2016 MKC, all equipped with 2.0L engines.

The NHTSA reported that these vehicles’ engine block heaters may crack and leak coolant, potentially causing short circuits when plugged in.

The potential fire risk is only present when the heater is plugged into a 110-volt electrical supply, as noted by Ford. To safeguard against this risk, Ford is advising owners to stop using their engine block heaters immediately until the defect is addressed.

Ford will begin sending interim letters to affected vehicle owners on February 13, alerting them to the safety risk associated with the engine block heaters.

Additional updates will be communicated once the final repair becomes available, which the NHTSA anticipates will be by April.

Upon release of the new block heater element, customers will be able to visit their local Ford dealer for a free replacement. Alternatively, owners can opt to have their vehicle’s block heater removed and a threaded plug installed, which will be provided at no charge by Ford dealers.

The repair timeline is expected to be finalized by April, with further instructions for vehicle owners to follow at that time.

Ford urges all affected customers to comply with the advisory and cease use of their block heaters until repairs are complete.

