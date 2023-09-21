Forecast track issued for tropical system, which is well east of Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first forecast track has been issued for a low-pressure system that is well off the east coast of Florida, Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said.

The system is currently known as Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike that the system may become tropical before reaching the North Carolina coast on Saturday.

Regardless of tropical development, Buresh said nor’easter conditions will occur Thursday/Friday for coastal Northeast Florida & Southeast Georgia with gusty onshore (out of the east/northeast) flow/winds along with some primarily coastal heavy shower bands, rough seas and surf, and dangerous rip currents.

Conditions will gradually improve over the weekend and rain will diminish by Friday as drier gets pulled southward into the area on the backside of the low.

Other systems the First Alert Weather Team are tracking include Nigel, which is accelerating northeast over the North Atlantic and will stay away from the U.S.

Also, Buresh said a strong tropical wave over the East Atlantic at a lower latitude than Nigel’s track has the potential for eventual development. The next named system would be Ophelia.





