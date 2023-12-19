Forecasted cold temperatures in Jacksonville prompt Cold Night Shelter openings to area homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher announced that with the onset of frost and freeze Monday through Wednesday it will provide cold night shelter for the area homeless in need.

The center can house 500-plus people at both the Downtown Campus and Sulzbacher Village. Temporary sleeping areas in dining rooms and library areas will also be open for people in need of shelter.

The community can seek shelter from the cold beginning Monday night, Dec. 18, 2023, through Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023 at the following locations:

Woman and families - Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd.

Men - Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 E. Adams St.

For more information, visit www.sulzbacherjax.org.

