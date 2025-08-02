Former Camden County sheriff dies at 79

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning the passing of former Sheriff Bill Smith, who served the county for more than two decades.

Sheriff Smith led the agency from 1985 until 2008, becoming a well-known figure in Camden County and a significant part of its law enforcement history.

“He gave many of us the opportunity to grow in our careers and serve our community in meaningful ways,” current Sheriff James Kevin Chaney wrote in a statement.

Smith’s time in office included countless partnerships with deputies, and his leadership helped shape the department’s culture and community presence.

Sheriff Chaney said the agency is sending condolences to Smith’s family and loved ones, adding, “Rest easy, Sheriff. We honor the years you gave to this county.”

