Former Camden deputy indicted after 2023 jail beating incident caught on video

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former Camden County deputy is now facing charges for using force on an inmate, which was caught on camera.

Anderson was indicted by a Camden County Grand Jury for Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, according to a release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Video showed former deputy Jacoby Anderson and inmate Zyaire Ratliff fighting in the jail’s lunch room in May 2023.

Ratliff was shoved to the floor Anderson punched him several times. Ratliff told Action News Jax in 2023 about what happened.

“When he opened up the door, that’s when he grabbed me, and pull me out of the door, but ended up pushing me in the door and started swinging on me, tossed me to the ground, sat on my chest, and began to strike me in my face multiple times,” Ratliff said at the time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Attorney Harry Daniels, who represents Ratliff, has been calling for a federal investigation into the local jail after repeated accusations of abuse.

Camden Sheriff Kevin Chaney released the following statement on Anderson’s indictment:

“Our responsibility is to earn and keep the public’s trust. When allegations of misconduct arise, we fully support the judicial process and expect everyone who wears this badge to meet the highest standards of professionalism.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.