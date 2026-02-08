Former coworkers gather at Orange Park Winn-Dixie to remember Billy Foster after fatal stabbing

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A large crowd gathered at a Winn-Dixie in Orange Park, a place once tied to tragedy, now transformed into a space for remembrance. Former coworkers of Billy Foster came together with balloons and candles to celebrate his life, sharing memories, laughter, and the lasting impact he left behind.

The vigil was held at the same Winn-Dixie where Foster arrived after being stabbed just days earlier. On this night, it became a place of reflection, led by the people who once worked alongside him.

Many of those who attended were Foster’s former coworkers, who said his joy, kindness, and work ethic defined who he was.

“We both worked at Burger King together; he was a young manager,” former coworker Diann Ames said.

“Then he was a manager, and then next thing it was just me and him showing up at night shift,” former coworker Paul Winkler said.

Another former coworker added, “I worked with Billy, he was my manager.”

Those who gathered said the people present represent just a small number of lives Foster impacted. Seven former coworkers said they only knew him for a short time, but the influence he had on their lives will stay with them.

“Billy was a standup type of guy and I love him to death,” former coworker Kamall Moore said.

“And he would come knowing he ain’t supposed to be there and be like I’m gonna come down and help you real quick,” former coworker Razina Goodman said.

Another coworker recalled, “he would just smile no matter what he was going through.”

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Foster was killed in a stabbing on February 2 in the parking lot of the Cypress Point Apartments in Middleburg. Deputies say he was involved in a fight with Charles Franklin Jones Jr., who has since been arrested and charged with Foster’s murder.

Investigators believe the two planned to meet days in advance and are still working to determine what led to the fight.

Deputies said Foster was stabbed multiple times, managed to escape, and drove himself to the nearby Winn-Dixie, where he was later taken to the hospital and died.

Jones is facing charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, depriving a victim of access to 911, and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

For Foster’s coworkers, the loss is deeply personal.

“We’re definitely gonna miss him. I mean all of us have worked with him. All of us have been around him; all of us love him. I mean, it’s just unbelievable that something like this would happen to him,” Ames said.

Jones is being held in the Clay County Jail without bond and is expected to appear in court on March 3rd.

