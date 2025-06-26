Former Flagler College star, among 4 to join Sporting JAX inaugural roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville added four more players to the team’s inaugural roster. On Wednesday, the team announced the signings of forwards Andrea Fernández and Baylee DeSmit, midfielder Jessie Hunt, and goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg.

“We are proud to announce these young ladies as new members of Sporting JAX,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Ballam. “Each of these players are looking to kick-start a new chapter within this professional league for the first time. They have all broken records and made their names in the history books at their US colleges. We are confident they can reach new heights for the club.”

Andrea Fernández is a former Flagler College star who scored 75 goals and 45 assists over 78 games. Fernández received numerous awards throughout her collegiate career, including the 2024 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors. In her senior season, Fernández led the nation in goals per match, shots on goal per match, total goals, and total points.

Baylee DeSmit played collegiate soccer at Loyola University Maryland where she was a two-time Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year. In 72 appearances, DeSmit scored 36 goals and had 21 assists.

Jessie Hunt broke the single-season and career assists records during her time at Northeastern University. Hunt also earned First Team All-CAA honors twice.

Jamie Gerstenberg is a former standout for Germany’s U17 and U19 National teams. Gerstenberg started 67 games at Indiana University, where she recorded 185 saves, a 0.81 goals-against average, and 30 shutouts. The former Hoosiers goalie earned Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023 and set a school record 10 shutouts in a single season.

Earlier this week, Sporting JAX announced the team will host two international friendlies at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. The team will kick off its Gainbridge Super League regular season debut on August 23 against DC Power FC. Tickets are on sale now.

