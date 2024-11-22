Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s nomination draws mixed reactions from state leaders

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is President-elect Donald Trump’s new pick for US Attorney General.

Bondi has a long track record here in the Sunshine State, serving as Florida Attorney General for eight years.

Her career began as a prosecutor in Hillsborough County before she made the jump to Florida’s top cop in 2011.

Her tenure focused heavily on shuttering pill mills and taking on opioid manufacturers.

Since then, she’s remained closely aligned with Trump and even defended him during his first impeachment trial in 2019.

State Rep. Dean Black (R-Yulee) argued Bondi law and order, through and through.

“And everyone had better tow the line because she is smart as a whip and she is tough as nails,” said Black.

But Bondi’s critics, like State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), note she wasn’t free of controversy during her time as Florida AG.

Bondi defended the prohibition of gay marriage in the state constitution.

It was an act that spurred criticisms during her response to the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

In 2013, Bondi came under scrutiny for declining to join in a case against Trump University shortly after her political action committee received an illegal $25,000 donation from the Trump Foundation.

“So, I think there is concern that Pam Bondi has already demonstrated a desire not to investigate Trump in past situations, that she would continue to be a ‘yes person’,” said Eskamani.

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder argued, despite her past controversies, Bondi’s confirmation will be a much easier sell compared to Trump’s first AG pick, former US Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“She’s one of the Trump people and this makes a lot of sense from his perspective and she doesn’t have nearly the scandalous baggage that Gaetz did,” said Binder.

On social media, Gaetz called Bondi’s appointment a “stellar selection,” and added she will, “bring the needed reforms to the DOJ”.

