Former FSU President and Florida House speaker, John Thrasher, passes away at 81

Associated CBS affiliate WCTV has reported that former Florida State University President John Thrasher passed away on Friday morning in Orlando at the age of 81.

He was president of FSU from November 6, 2014, to August 2021.

As president, he presided over a $1 billion fundraising campaign, which helped advance the university’s academic and research mission.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Thrasher served as general counsel of the Florida Medical Association in Jacksonville for 20 years.

He also served as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives and was elected to the Florida Senate in 2009.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A celebration of his life is expected to be held at FSU’s Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on August 19th, the family said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.