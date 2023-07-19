Former Jacksonville Firefighter of the Year accused of sexual battery, suspended without pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville firefighter is facing charges for sexual battery.

Vincent Harper, 49, was arrested over the weekend, according to a police report.

The report is heavily redacted, but one portion of the narrative says the victim in the case is accusing Harper of rape.

The spokesperson for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said he has been suspended without pay pending termination.

Action News Jax told you in 2019 when Harper, a JFRD engineer, jumped into action when an ambulance patient began stabbing his captain with a box cutter.

In 2020, he was recognized for his efforts by the American Legion National Headquarters as Firefighter of the Year.

Action News Jax spoke to Harper after the attack.

“Going from going to help somebody, to trying to take them to the hospital, to fighting for your life and being attacked, it’s humbling,” Harper said in 2020.

He was released on a more than $250,000 bond on Sunday. His next court date is August 8.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5 p.m.

