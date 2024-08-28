Former Jacksonville Housing Authority deputy CFO arrested, accused of fraudulent use of credit card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former deputy Chief Financial Officer for the Jacksonville Housing Authority has been arrested.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Williams on Wednesday.

He’s charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

The arrest stems from a City of Jacksonville Office of Inspector General investigation.

Action News Jax has requested the report to learn more details.

JHA sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“The JHA board and leadership have made clear that all employees are encouraged to report fraud, waste and abuse, and today’s outcome was an example of this in action. For details about the arrest today, please contact JSO.”

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reported in May when Williams was fired for not reporting to work.

Becker also learned Williams had been written up at least three times since joining the agency in 2022.

This includes once for insubordination when he didn’t show up for work another time and missed a deadline.

Action News Jax has covered problems facing JHA since 2023, including turnover on the board and multiple CEOs.

